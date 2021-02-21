ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

Naveed Butt 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said the press release of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding election in Daska is a charge-sheet against the Punjab government and the administration, and the cases of abduction of presiding officers should be registered against both.

The PPP has also asked the ECP to take notice of the press conference of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Federal Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that a free hand was given to the ministers, the advisors, and the armed men, on the polling day.

He said in a statement on Saturday that the election staff was abducted under the patronage of administration and police.

He said government officials should refuse to obey the illegal and unconstitutional orders.

He appreciated the chief election commissioner for standing by his officers and staff.

PPP secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari also asked the ECP to take notice of the press conference of Chaudhry Sarwar and Hafeez Shaikh because their press conference amounts to pre-poll rigging in the upcoming Senate elections.

"Governor Punjab is using his position illegally to influence the Senate elections. It is [a] violation of election rules that after the announcement of election schedule, the governor is holding a press conference with a candidate. It is the duty of the ECP to hold free, fair and transparent elections," he said in a statement.

