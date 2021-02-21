IED expert among two terrorists killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideouts in MalikKhel, North Waziristan, said the military's media wing.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including a terrorist commander Rehmat alias Khalid killed, the ISPR said and added that soldier Shahzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area, reads the ISPR statement.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar action recently, three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area, North Waziristan.

According to the military's media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at terrorists' suspected hideouts in Mir Ali.

During an intense fire, three terrorists affiliated with Aleem Khan group were killed, ISPR said.