22.93mn families of Punjab to be facilitated with free health coverage: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said 22.93 million families in the province will be provided health coverage through Sehat Sahulat Cards by December 2021.

She said this while chairing a meeting to review progress on distribution of Sehat Sahulat Cards in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan districts here on Saturday.

She said that card holders would be able to avail health insurance facility of up to Rs 720,000 from 300 empanelled public and private hospitals in the province.

She said that the distribution of cards was a big step forwards towards realizing the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan about providing health facility to every citizen of the country.

" We believe in spending tax payer money on people alone," she said, adding that the home work for distribution of cards in the families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions was completed.

"Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally monitoring progress on the distribution of the Sehat Sahulat cards," she said.

The minister said that provision of top quality services in health and education was the vision of the prime minister.

Chairman Planning and Development Abdullah Sunbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Sahu, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, MD Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq were present in the meeting.