3G data sites upgraded to 4G in South Waziristan: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that 3G data sites have been upgraded to 4G in South Waziristan.

As per details, Data Services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were restored in South Waziristan after Prime Minister's visit on 20th January 2021.

Subsequently, PTA carried out a Quality of Service (QoS) survey in South Waziristan, in order to check the on-ground status of telecom services. CMOs were asked not only to improve the services but also to upgrade their 3G data sites.

Accordingly, Jazz which was providing 3G data services in South Waziristan, has upgraded all of its 3G sites to 4G. This step will allow subscribers to enjoy high speed data services.

PTA is continuously following up with CMOs to install more sites in the area so that better voice and data services can be extended to the subscribers in line with the vision of the PM of Pakistan.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that 3G/4G internet services will be resumed in Waziristan.

PM said 3G/4G internet services will become operational in South Waziristan. Security issues were a major obstacle in the delay in providing 3G/4G internet services, the PM said.