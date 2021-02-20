ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan LNG import tender: Qatar Petroleum places ‘lowest’ offer

Reuters 20 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Qatar Petroleum Trading placed the lowest offer for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, which Pakistan LNG was seeking for delivery in April, according to a notice on Pakistan LNG's website.

QP Trading placed the lowest offer among five other companies, at a slope rate of 10.025% against Brent crude oil for a cargo to be delivered over April 9 to 10. The prices are expressed as a "slope" of crude oil prices, a percentage of the Brent crude price, and are typically a pointer for the opaque spot LNG market.

The other companies that participated in the tender are PetroChina International, Gunvor Singapore, POSCO International, DXT Commodities and Total Gas & Power, according to the document. They had placed offers ranging from 10.5678% to 11.8566% slope to Brent.

