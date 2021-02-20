ATC sends Haleem to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday has sent opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh to a jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

Haleem Adil Sheikh's son, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Khurrum Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar Khan and lawyers in large numbers were present in the court. The Sindh government's lawyer requested the court to extend physical remand of the opposition leader and other suspects till March 3 and told that another accused has been arrested and a car has been recovered.

The ATC ordered the authorities to produce Haleem Adil Sheikh before it on February 25.