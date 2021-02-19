ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Pakistani fintech grabs USAID Innovation Grant to digitize MSMEs

  • Launched in September 2019, PayPro has processed approximately 70,000 transactions valued at more than Rs1 billion in throughput to date.
Ali Ahmed 19 Feb 2021

Pakistan’s fintech, PayPro that specializes on B2B and B2C payments, was awarded a Rs 7.473 million Innovation Grant by the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA) to digitize the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises) who’re looking to collect payments through digital channels.

As per details, the grant will allow PayPro to facilitate the development of its marketplace platform with integrated digital commerce solution for MSMEs, which will include a merchant portal as well as a mobile wallet for users to manage their personal finances, enabling a seamless experience for the Pakistani consumer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Janjua, the Chief Executive Officer of PayPro Pvt. (Ltd.) stated; “Digital finance has become the cornerstone for progressive economies as a strong reminder that in order to be sustainable, transactions have to be conducted through digital channels, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic in the equation. As customers in Pakistan begin to accept the new normal, PayPro is making sure to provide them with the tools necessary to perform a diverse range of financial transactions based on their day to day routine lives.”

Launched in September 2019, PayPro has processed approximately 70,000 transactions valued at more than Rs1 billion in throughput to date.

The CEO added, “the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA) Innovation Grant is a testament to the efforts and the potential that the organization has displayed since its inception.”

Pakistan fintech USAID paypro SMSE

