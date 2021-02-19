ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat futures down after cold weather

Reuters 19 Feb 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures eased on Wednesday from a two-week high hit in the previous session as traders sought clarity on potential cold weather damage to US crops, while a small import purchase by Algeria failed to bring fresh impetus to prices.

Front-month March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was down 1.75 euros, or 0.8%, at 228.75 euros ($275.35) a tonne by 1632 GMT.

On Tuesday, the contract had risen to 231.25 euros, its highest since Jan. 28, supported by a surge in Chicago futures as severe cold gripped US winter wheat belts.

Chicago wheat retreated on Wednesday as market participants saw the initial reaction to the cold threat as overdone.

“Wheat is a hardy plant. Each year we hear of winterkill risk, but actual winterkill remains generally low,” a futures dealer said.

In Europe, traders continued to take a relaxed view on the impact on crops of a recent cold spell, and warmer weather this week was easing logistical difficulties.

Algeria was thought to have bought only 30,000-60,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat in a tender on Tuesday, in which state grain agency OAIC unusually specified cargoes should be shipped to two small Algerian ports. “The market is disappointed today that Algeria made only a tiny purchase,” one German trader said.

The wheat was expected to be sourced from France.

Algeria, which typically imports hundreds of thousands of tonnes of wheat per month, was seen returning to the market soon to cover its needs for April, traders said.

In Germany, the thawing of canals was helping export logistics. “The frozen-up canals are clearing quickly,” another trader said. “Smooth logistics are important for Germany’s export programme with a big number of ships loading in February and March.” One ship is set to load 30,000 tonnes of German wheat for Algeria in the coming days. Standard bread wheat with 12% protein for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 4 euros over Paris March against 5 euros over on Tuesday as buyers resisted early-week rises in Paris.

Euronext wheat cold weather traders

Euronext wheat futures down after cold weather

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.