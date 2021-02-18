UK universities report 40% drop in EU applicants post-Brexit

Statistics released by the British government's Universities and Colleges Admissions Services (UCAS) have revealed that the number of EU citizens applying to study in the United Kingdom has dropped by 40% since Brexit.

UCAS reported a 26,010 drop in the numbers of students from the European Union looking to study here this September.

It is a 40% drop and UCAS reports it reflected the uncertainty surrounding the UK's departure from the EU as the government sealed a deal at the eleventh hour.

The numbers are likely to have been impacted by the removal of tuition fee loan and grant support for European students, changes to post-study work rights, and the removal of 'home' status for fees charged to those in the EU.

The service, however, reported a 26% rise in applications from Ireland - jumping to 4,850 applications - and a 17% increase in non-EU applications from countries such as China, India and the USA. This overall led to an increase in UCAS applications by 8.5%.