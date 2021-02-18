CM directs to discuss Peshawar D-I Khan Motorway project with PC for inclusion in CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to discuss Peshawar D-I Khan Motorway project with the Planning Commission (PC) for inclusion in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said the three hundred and sixty km motorway project will be completed at an estimated cost of two hundred and seventy-six billion rupees.

The meeting was informed that PC-1 of the project has been sent to the concerned forum for approval. The meeting was further apprised that more than two hundred projects for provision of clean drinking water have been identified in the southern districts of the province.