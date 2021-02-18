ANL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.48%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
UNITY 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,683 Decreased By ▼ -60.15 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

INP Updated 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh Assembly into confidence over the upcoming Senate elections. The PTI lawmakers who gathered at the Governor’s House in Karachi were addressed by Imran Khan

via a video link from Islamabad.

Flanked by Sindh governor Imran Ismail, prime minister condemned the arrest of the PTI leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, said the sources.

Over queries from the prime minister regarding the Senate elections, Imran Khan said that Faisal Vawda was their “best candidate” for the election and had remained associated with the party for a very long time.

He told the lawmakers that the PTI was fully prepared for the election as they had learned a lot from the past. “We will not allow anyone to steal our mandate,” he said and asked the lawmakers to maintain unity within their ranks.

While apprising the lawmakers regarding the candidature of Faisal Vawda and Saifullah Abro, the prime minister said that being a human being, he could commit a mistake, however, he would not take a wrong decision intentionally.

“Rest assured, I will take decisions in the better interest of the nation,” the premier said.

He further said that political awareness is increasing day by day in the Sindh province and they have started work to field the “best” candidates from the province in the next general election. “I will personally monitor the election campaign in the province,” he said.

Haleem Adil Shaikh Faisal Vawda Sindh Assembly PTI Imran Khan Governor’s House

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.