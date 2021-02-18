ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 504 fresh Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Out of 10,775 corona tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, 504 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 165,200 and fatalities to 5114.

With recovery of 544 more virus victims, the total number of recovered patients has reached 152,869.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 83702 cases and 2036 deaths, Rawalpindi 14334 cases and 860 deaths, Faisalabad 9492 cases and 473 deaths, Gujranwala 4521 cases and 115 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2357 cases and 116 deaths, Sargodha 3160 cases and 135 deaths and Multan reported 9323 cases and 352 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting ordered to make three new regional blood banks fully functional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Dr Yasmin Rashid COVID19 coronavirus death coronavirus tests

Punjab reports 504 fresh Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.