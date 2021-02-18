Punjab reports 504 fresh Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 10,775 corona tests conducted across the province during the last 24 hours, 504 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 165,200 and fatalities to 5114.

With recovery of 544 more virus victims, the total number of recovered patients has reached 152,869.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 83702 cases and 2036 deaths, Rawalpindi 14334 cases and 860 deaths, Faisalabad 9492 cases and 473 deaths, Gujranwala 4521 cases and 115 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2357 cases and 116 deaths, Sargodha 3160 cases and 135 deaths and Multan reported 9323 cases and 352 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting ordered to make three new regional blood banks fully functional.

