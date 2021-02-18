This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Anti-corruption mantra, anyone?” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has successfully made the peculiarities, characteristics and workings of the PTI government visible by uncovering them in a scholarly manner. It is said that the word ‘rhetoric’ can have a bad name. Unfortunately, however, this word has hit a new low ever since PTI came to power. Political discourse now seems to have come to the lowest point or most depressing point. The video scandal has appeared to have completely eroded the credibility of government’s ‘anti-corruption’ rhetoric ahead of the 2021 Senate elections. The government seems unfazed by this development as the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues are still extremely good at criticising their political opponents in a highly unpleasant manner.

Bushra Bahzad (Islamabad)

