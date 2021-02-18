ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BOP signs MoU with PCRCL

18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Non-performing assets of the banking industry have persistently shown a rising trend over the last several years and are a source of grave concern and a major stumbling block in the way of rapid economic growth. These NPAs are expected to further augment in the wake of current economic meltdown, political uncertainty and Covid-19 Impact.

Therefore, given the present overall economic situation of the country, there is a dire need to take extraordinary steps to expedite resolution of NPAs and make distressed companies financially and operationally viable.

Bank of Punjab has decided to capitalize upon the opportunity of availing the specialized, non-conventional Remedial Management expertise of Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Company Limited (PCRCL) established under the CRC Act. In this regard, the bank after conducting an exhaustive due diligence of its hardcore Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PCRCL for expeditious resolution of its long standing NPAs, as well as to play its role in the revival of sick industries. The MoU will give the bank the First Mover’s advantage in the industry to utilize the services of PCRCL.

The MoU was formally signed in Lahore at BOP’s Head Office by Arslan M Iqbal (Chief Risk Officer – BOP) and Imran Butt (Chief Financial Officer – PCRCL). The signing ceremony was attended by Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP) and Laqa Sarwar (CEO – PCRCL).

The bank is extremely excited to partner with PCRCL and believes that this would be a step in the right direction to manage its non-performing portfolio as well as aid the industry at large for revival and rehabilitation of ailing businesses.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 MoUs BOP Imran Butt PCRCL Laqa Sarwar Arslan M Iqbal Zafar Masud

BOP signs MoU with PCRCL

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.