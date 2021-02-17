ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar weakens as higher bond yields boost greenback

  • Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against greenback.
  • Canada's annual inflation rate in January rises to 1.0%.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.3%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield eases 2 basis points to 1.106%.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback broadly rallied and domestic data showed underlying inflation holding well below the Bank of Canada's 2% target.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2726 to the greenback, or 78.58 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2685 to 1.2745. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest intraday level in nearly four weeks at 1.2606.

The US dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies as US bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

Canada's annual inflation rate in January accelerated to 1.0% from 0.7% the previous month, Statistics Canada said.

The average of the Bank of Canada's three core measures nudged up to 1.5% from 1.4% after a sharp downward revision to December's reading for the median.

"The BoC has maintained their commitment to maintain accommodative policy for an extended period of time," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. "This report is consistent with their policy pledge."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.3% to $59.88 a barrel but held close to its highest level in more than one year. Crude has been underpinned this week by a major supply disruption in the southern United States.

Canada's 10-year yield eased 2 basis points to 1.106%, pulling back from 1.149% earlier in the session, which was its highest since March last year.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada US dollar

Canadian dollar weakens as higher bond yields boost greenback

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters