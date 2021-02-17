ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble and stocks fall, shrugging off higher oil prices

  • Rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.11, moving away from the 73.1250 level touched on Monday, its strongest since Jan. 14.
  • Locko Invest analysts expect the rouble to stay within a range of 73-74 against the greenback in the near term.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble eased against the dollar on Wednesday, mirroring moves in other emerging market currencies and shrugging off higher oil prices amid lingering geopolitical risks.

At 1424 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 74.11, moving away from the 73.1250 level touched on Monday, its strongest since Jan. 14.

The rouble gained 0.1% to trade at 89.22 versus the euro , but remained under pressure from risks of new sanctions against Moscow. When prices for oil, Russia's key export, hovered around current levels of near $64 per barrel last year, the rouble was around 62 to the dollar.

Locko Invest analysts expect the rouble to stay within a range of 73-74 against the greenback in the near term.

"Local factors such as upcoming tax payments and improved balance of payments should give support (to the rouble)," they said.

The rouble saw limited support from demand for OFZ treasury bonds that have been popular among foreign investors thanks to their lucrative yields.

The finance ministry raised a cumulative 81.5 billion roubles ($1.10 billion) at two such auctions, enjoying demand of nearly 159 billion roubles.

Russia's largest state-run lenders, Sberbank and VTB, said on Tuesday they will help the finance ministry plug holes in the state budget this year by buying its OFZ bonds.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index fell 1.7% to 1,468.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.2% lower at 3,452.7 points.

Rouble Russian rouble Dollar Emerging market currencies

Russian rouble and stocks fall, shrugging off higher oil prices

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters