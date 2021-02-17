Women's participation in Media, Technology is imperative for betterment of country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said there is a dire need to change syllabus of Media sciences to cope with the needs of modern era.

Addressing a two-day International Media Conference at Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi, the minister said Pakistan's relations with digital companies had deteriorated due to some bad decisions in past.

He said we have to prepare ourselves for coming challenging times. He said we should welcome and invite Technology companies to polish our students.

The Minister said women's participation in Media and Technology is imperative for the betterment of the country.