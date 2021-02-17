ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
South Korea offers to help Poland build nuclear power plants

  • Poland currently generates most of its electricity from coal and is betting heavily on nuclear power to meet its future energy needs, alongside wind and solar power.
  • We are ready to cooperate with Poland to build its nuclear power plant through access to the proven advanced Korean nuclear technology, and by seeking financial solutions.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

WARSAW: State-owned Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co (KHNP) has offered to help Poland build its first nuclear power plants, as Warsaw moves to reduce carbon emissions, the company said on Wednesday, following similar offers from the US and France.

Poland currently generates most of its electricity from coal and is betting heavily on nuclear power to meet its future energy needs, alongside wind and solar power.

Warsaw plans to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy capacity, completing construction of its first power plant by 2033, but has not yet worked out a financing scheme or proposed a final location.

Poland's most advanced talks on technology and financing are with the United States, but it has also talked to France about potential cooperation.

"We are ready to cooperate with Poland to build its nuclear power plant through access to the proven advanced Korean nuclear technology, and by seeking financial solutions," KHNP said in a statement.

"KHNP is ready to talk to Polish authorities to understand their requirements and the final shape of the nuclear power financing model," it added.

KHNP has proposed its Advanced Power Reactors (APR 1400) for the Polish nuclear programme.

The Polish climate and environment ministry was not immediately available to comment on KHNP proposal.

