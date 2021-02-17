Brazil's Bahia state declares Covid curfew

RIO DE JANEIRO: The governor of Bahia state in northeastern Brazil declared a curfew Tuesday to fight a surge of Covid-19 cases that is pushing hospitals close to the breaking point.

The curfew will be in effect from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am for one week starting Friday, Governor Rui Costa told a news conference.

It will cover most of the state of 15 million people, including the capital, Salvador, a colonial city popular with tourists whose annual carnival celebrations would have been held this week if not for the pandemic.

"With this measure we hope to save lives and guarantee hospital beds will be there for those who need them," said Costa.

The occupancy rate for intensive care beds in Bahia is currently at 74 percent. Some hospitals are already completely full, according to the governor.

The curve of Covid-19 deaths in the state has risen sharply in recent days, crossing the threshold of 10,000 total.

Across Brazil, more than 240,000 people have died of Covid-19, the highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.

Several cities and states have resorted to curfews at various times in a bid to contain infections.

However, the federal government has steered clear of curfews or lockdowns, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro argues inflict economic damage that is worse than the virus itself.