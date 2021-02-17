ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.31%)
HASCOL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.38%)
JSCL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.21%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.95%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.39%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
PPL 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.9%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TRG 128.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.55%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,100 Increased By ▲ 53.8 (1.07%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 188.83 (0.73%)
KSE100 47,306 Increased By ▲ 437.91 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,813 Increased By ▲ 193.63 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Bahia state declares Covid curfew

  • Across Brazil, more than 240,000 people have died of Covid-19, the highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: The governor of Bahia state in northeastern Brazil declared a curfew Tuesday to fight a surge of Covid-19 cases that is pushing hospitals close to the breaking point.

The curfew will be in effect from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am for one week starting Friday, Governor Rui Costa told a news conference.

It will cover most of the state of 15 million people, including the capital, Salvador, a colonial city popular with tourists whose annual carnival celebrations would have been held this week if not for the pandemic.

"With this measure we hope to save lives and guarantee hospital beds will be there for those who need them," said Costa.

The occupancy rate for intensive care beds in Bahia is currently at 74 percent. Some hospitals are already completely full, according to the governor.

The curve of Covid-19 deaths in the state has risen sharply in recent days, crossing the threshold of 10,000 total.

Across Brazil, more than 240,000 people have died of Covid-19, the highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.

Several cities and states have resorted to curfews at various times in a bid to contain infections.

However, the federal government has steered clear of curfews or lockdowns, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro argues inflict economic damage that is worse than the virus itself.

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro pandemic COVID19 Bahia Blanca Rui Costa Salvador

Brazil's Bahia state declares Covid curfew

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters