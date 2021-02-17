ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
World

Marriott CEO dies after battle with cancer

AFP 17 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: Marriott International chief executive Arne Sorenson has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the hotel giant said Tuesday.

Sorenson, 62, the third CEO in Marriott’s history, stepped away from his management role earlier this month and died on Monday, according to the company.

“Arne was an exceptional executive — but more than that — he was an exceptional human being,” said JW Marriott Jr., executive chairman.

“Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend.”

