Digital franchise Post Offices being set up across the country: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said digital franchise Post Offices are being set up across the country to provide quality and affordable services to the customers.

Addressing a ceremony here on Monday, he said initially two thousand franchises are being launched during current month, while one hundred thousand digital franchises would be launched during next few years.

The Minister said ten thousand people have applied for the acquisition of digital franchises so far. He said this initiative would create at least three to four hundred thousand jobs in the country and also lessen the work load on employees.

The Minister said after completion of digitization process, E-Commerce portal will be developed for Electronic Money Orders.