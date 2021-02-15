ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Markets extend rally on recovery hopes

AFP 15 Feb 2021

LONDON: Global stock markets and oil prices soared on Monday, boosted by mounting recovery hopes on the easing coronavirus crisis and increasing chances of a vast US stimulus, dealers said.

London equities jumped 1.7 percent and the pound rallied in midday deals, following weekend news that more than 15 million people in Britain have so far received Covid-19 vaccines.

Sterling leapt to $1.3914, which was the highest point since April 2018, while the euro sank to 87.240 pence, a level last seen last May.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, Paris stocks soared 1.3 percent and Frankfurt gained 0.4 percent, while Milan won 0.9 percent after former European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi was named Saturday as Italy's new prime minister.

"Today is probably going to drag a little, what with the US holiday and an almost clear economic calendar, but that's not taking the shine off stock markets," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP, in reference to US Presidents Day on Monday.

"Investors (are) increasingly optimistic about the vaccine rollout, with the UK hitting another milestone over the weekend in its mission to supercharge its economic recovery after a disastrous 12 months."

Oil hit peaks not seen since last January, with New York crude topping $60 per barrel, boosted also by supply fears amid a severe cold snap in key producer state Texas.

Stocks have been surging for months as vaccination programmes kick into gear and fewer people come down with the virus, fuelling hopes that economically painful containment measures can begin to be lifted.

In Asia, Tokyo was the standout performer on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 breaking through 30,000 points for the first time in 31 years as data showed Japan's economy performed better than expected at the end of last year.

The end of Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial at the weekend, meanwhile, allows US lawmakers to concentrate on pushing through President Joe Biden's vast rescue package.

There had been an expectation that the $1.9 trillion proposal could be watered down as Republicans and some Democrats pushed back against its size, but there is an increasing belief that the final figure could be closer to the president's plan.

"Investors are beginning to revel again in the US fiscal and monetary bazookas that show no abating signs," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

On the downside in Asia, Wellington stocks fell on news that two coronavirus infections that have prompted a snap lockdown of Auckland were the country's first cases of the highly contagious strain first detected in Britain. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei were closed for holidays.

Bitcoin retreated after hitting a new record of $49,694.24 over the weekend after MasterCard and US bank BNY Mellon announced plans last week to make it easier for people to use the cryptocurrency. It stood at about $47,900 on Monday.

Key figures around 1200 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.7 percent at 6,701.14 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 percent at 14,099.40

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 5,778.70

Milan - FTSE MIB: UP 0.9 percent at 23,617.56

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,730.51

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.9 percent to 30,084.15 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 31,458.40 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3905 from $1.3849 at 2200 GMT

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2126 from $1.2120

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.24 pence from 87.52 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 105.30 yen from 104.94 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $63.22 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.8 percent at $60.53

