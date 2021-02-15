ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,488 Increased By ▲ 679.79 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,409 Increased By ▲ 304.61 (1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

  • The report states that the quality of response to the citizens showed that the system was left in the hands of lower subordinates and they made majority of the decisions
  • Many resolved complaints were lacking a letter, notification or picture, complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many were decided at an unauthorised level: Report
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Feb 2021

(Karachi) As part of action against inefficiency, the government has issued show-cause notices and warning letters to 263 officers in Punjab, local media reported. The move has been taken against the officials for their inaction on public complaints registered with the Citizens Portal.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the inefficiency of government officers during a cabinet meeting. The Punjab chief secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers’ dashboards and a report of PM’s Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

The report highlighted that 263 officers have been sent warning letters and seven officers served show-cause notices.

Besides, around 833 officers were instructed to be "careful in future" and an explanation was sought from 111 others. However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report. In addition, Punjab secretaries on information, agriculture, excise and irrigation were told to improve their performance.

Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura while show-cause notices have also been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including those in Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindi Gheb.

The PM office says the purpose of issuing warning letters is to caution the officers concerned. “All out steps are being taken to extend facilities to the people as per the prime minister’s vision,” the PM Office stated.

More than 50 briefing sessions for responsible officers were arranged and user guidelines were issued time to time, the PM's delivery unit said. But the preliminary report revealed that complaints were neither handled according to the laid clown instructions of the manual nor decided at an appropriate level.

The report pointed out that the quality of response to the citizens showed that the system was left in the hands of lower subordinates and they made majority of the decisions.

It identified that many resolved complaints were lacking a letter, notification or picture, complaints were dropped on wrong pleas and many were decided at an unauthorised level.

show cause notices explanation sought action against officers inefficiency warning issued complaints unaddressed report compiled PM's delivery unit

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters