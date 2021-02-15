ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.8%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 139.28 Increased By ▲ 7.38 (5.6%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.38%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.78%)
TRG 118.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
UNITY 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.71%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 35.8 (0.73%)
BR30 25,431 Increased By ▲ 177.1 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,307 Increased By ▲ 498.19 (1.09%)
KSE30 19,322 Increased By ▲ 217.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

  • Eye surgeon Dr Zubaida Sirang has become the first Pakistani doctor to make it to the list of Book Authority
  • The book is written for ophthalmology students as a last-minute revision tool
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Feb 2021

(Karachi) A Pakistani female doctor's book has been included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time” by the Book Authority.

As per details, Dr Zubaida Sirang, an eye surgeon from Chitral, has become the first Pakistani doctor to make it to the list of Book Authority. The book titled “Optics Made Easy; The Last review of Clinical Optics" is also one of the three best sellers on Amazon.

Book Authority is the world’s leading platform for recommendations for nonfiction books, helping its readers to improve their skills by finding the best books on different topics. The book is written for ophthalmology students as a last-minute revision tool.

Sirang hails from Yarkhun, Chitral, and has completed MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi. She is currently completing her specialization in Surgical Ophthalmology from Ireland. Dr Zubaida, after graduating from the AKU, preferred to serve in her hometown for more than two years before starting her specialization.

Ophthalmology Pakistani female doctor book published Book authority best seller Optics made easy revision tool Chitral

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters