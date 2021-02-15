Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

(Karachi) A Pakistani female doctor's book has been included in the list of “Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time” by the Book Authority.

As per details, Dr Zubaida Sirang, an eye surgeon from Chitral, has become the first Pakistani doctor to make it to the list of Book Authority. The book titled “Optics Made Easy; The Last review of Clinical Optics" is also one of the three best sellers on Amazon.

Book Authority is the world’s leading platform for recommendations for nonfiction books, helping its readers to improve their skills by finding the best books on different topics. The book is written for ophthalmology students as a last-minute revision tool.

Sirang hails from Yarkhun, Chitral, and has completed MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi. She is currently completing her specialization in Surgical Ophthalmology from Ireland. Dr Zubaida, after graduating from the AKU, preferred to serve in her hometown for more than two years before starting her specialization.