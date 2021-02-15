ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
Ex-Argentina president Menem dies

AFP 15 Feb 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s former president Carlos Menem died in a Buenos Aires clinic on Sunday at the age of 90, the Telam news agency and other media outlets reported. Menem had been hospitalised several times in recent months for pneumonia.

President from 1989-99, Menem pursued an aggressive privatization policy.

He identified ideologically as a follower of Peronism, a movement based on the policies and legacy of former president Juan Peron. Menem had been a member of the Senate since 2005.

