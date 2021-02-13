Sports
West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test
- West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.
13 Feb 2021
DHAKA: West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.
Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.
Bangladesh were earlier all out for 296 runs in their first innings replying to West Indies' 409 runs
Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as Liton Das made the highest 71 runs for Bangladesh.
Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs for the hosts respectively.
West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.
Senate elections: ECP extends date to file nomination papers till February 15
West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test
PTI announces final list of Senate candidates
British-Pakistani lawyer Karim Khan elected chief prosecutor at ICC
Senate election: JI announces candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PM condoles death of four soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack
LSM output up 8.16pc in 1HFY21
PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates
Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt
Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa
FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target
Industry showing strong growth, says Umar
Read more stories
Comments