This is apropos a letter to the editor “PM’s apparent simplicity” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer seems to have lost the sight of the fact that prime minister Imran Khan’s approach to politics is not characterized by pretentions or showing displays. His meetings with general public are not designed to impress. He always speaks with convincing honesty about his fears and aspirations. In other words, the PM always speaks with conviction, in fact genuine conviction. It is quite interesting to note that he always keeps trying, hoping to prove all doubting Thomases wrong. He’s a politician who leads the way in ideas and approaches to politics. Rarely does he play on the emotions of people.

Saleem Awan (Lahore)

