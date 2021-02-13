Tokyo rubber futures fall

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Friday after Sino-US tensions prompted selling and as a pullback in oil prices and the Tokyo stock market also weighed on sentiment, leading to their weekly losses.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for July delivery finished down 4.6 yen, or 1.9%, at 238.5 yen ($2.3) per kg, after plunging to 231.4 yen earlier in the session. For the week, it booked a 0.4% drop.