Everton's Calvert-Lewin and Pickford to miss home clash with Fulham

  • England striker Calvert-Lewin, who has scored 20 goals in 30 games for club and country this season, came off with a tight hamstring in Wednesday's epic 5-4 FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
  • "We have back Andre Gomes, James, Josh King, and in the next week we think Allan will be back, so the squad is ready for the next games," Ancelotti said.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

Everton will be without their leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the Premier League visit of Fulham on Sunday, but manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful the striker will be fit to face Manchester City and Liverpool next week.

England striker Calvert-Lewin, who has scored 20 goals in 30 games for club and country this season, came off with a tight hamstring in Wednesday's epic 5-4 FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ancelotti described it as a "little problem", but enough to keep the striker on the sidelines this weekend, along with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has not recovered from a rib injury.

Better news for Everton is the return of James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes after they missed the Spurs win, while they will also be able to call on new signing Josh King, who was cup-tied in midweek.

"We have back Andre Gomes, James, Josh King, and in the next week we think Allan will be back, so the squad is ready for the next games," Ancelotti said.

"James is fine. He trained yesterday and today and is available for the game on Sunday. No problem."

The absence of Calvert-Lewin could mean a first start for King since his arrival from Bournemouth on the last day of the January transfer window.

Everton face a difficult week after the Fulham game with the visit of City to Goodison Park on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.

They are also expected to announce a new contract for left-back Lucas Digne, according to Ancelotti.

"I'm not in there (negotiations) but I know, I think next week, they agreed. I think next week he is going to sign officially a new contract," he said.

