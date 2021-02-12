World
White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues
- We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic.
- Restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery.
12 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The chief executives of major US airlines including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines met virtually with the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on domestic air travel.
"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," said Airlines for America chief executive Nick Calio in a statement.
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar
Read more stories
Comments