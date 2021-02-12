White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues

WASHINGTON: The chief executives of major US airlines including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines met virtually with the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on domestic air travel.

"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," said Airlines for America chief executive Nick Calio in a statement.