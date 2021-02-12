ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
ASL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
AVN 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.53 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.48%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HUBC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.29%)
TRG 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 35.65 (0.72%)
BR30 25,341 Increased By ▲ 148.68 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,200 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,293 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House committee approves another $14bn for pandemic-hit airlines

  • Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year.
Reuters 12 Feb 2021

A US House committee on Thursday approved a proposal to give airlines another $14 billion in payroll assistance as part of a broader COVID-19 relief package that is working its way through Congress.

It would be the third round of support for the pandemic-hit industry. American Airlines and United Airlines have warned of some 27,000 furloughs without an extension of the current package that expires on April 1.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on a 29-24 vote approved the $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors to cover payroll through September.

The funds will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by President Joe Biden, whose initial plan did not include new money for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on the bill by the end of February.

American Airlines said in a statement after the committee vote that the payroll support program, which covers employee wages and bans job cuts, "has been a lifeline for our team members."

US airlines are burning through millions of dollars every day as the pandemic crushes travel demand.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilot union in the world, said the funds "would help prevent the additional financial devastation that would result from the aviation industry being forced to furlough tens of thousands of workers."

Budget carriers Spirit Airlines, Allegiant Travel and Frontier Airlines, however, have said in recent weeks that they intend to resume pilot hiring later this year.

Reuters first reported many of the details of the plans to provide new assistance to US airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US airlines President Joe Biden Air Line Pilots Association Allegiant Travel House of Representatives Financial Services Committee US House committee

US House committee approves another $14bn for pandemic-hit airlines

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Senate polls on March 3

Two-member judgment was made per incuriam: AGP

Govt employees’ protest forces govt to announce 25pc pay raise

Mark-up subsidy scheme: Over 8,000 applications received, Baqir tells PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters