NA body approves ‘The Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday approved “The Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill”.

The 16th meeting of the Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi to consider (a) The Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill, 2021; (b) The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020; briefing on the working and functioning of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and impact on Higher Education, and presentation of Report of the Sub-Committee appointed under the convenership of Sadaqat Ali Khan.

The Committee considered “The Ibadat International University Islamabad Bill (moved by Amjad Ali Khan, MNA)”.

The purpose and objects of the establishment of lbadat International University, Islamabad are to promote and disseminate the knowledge and technology and to provide education, training, research, demonstration, and scholarship, in such branches of learning, as it may determine.

For this purpose, the application and advancement as well as dissemination of knowledge by employing information technology including satellite, television, internet etc, or through conventional and innovative methods in the fields of management sciences, social sciences, engineering and technology, medical and dental sciences, allied health sciences, literature and linguistics, information technology and computer sciences, basic sciences, earth sciences, fine arts and architecture, law, nursing and pharmaceutical sciences and such other disciplines from the fields of natural sciences as it may determine, shall be applied and introduced.

To determine courses for study at the undergraduate level in its constituent units as well as in its affiliated institutions, centers and colleges, expertise of the high-level persons and institutions shall be obtained.

Further, industry and the relevant organisations or institutions to promote public private partnership, innovation and research, development, industrialisation for the purpose of education, training and development shall be made.

After detailed deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended that the bill may be passed with amendments as recommended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Committee considered “The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill (Moved by Uzma Riaz MNA)” and after detailed deliberations, the committee, unanimously recommended that the bill may be passed by the assembly.

The Committee was briefed by the representatives of the Allama Iqbal Open University about its working and impact on Higher Education.

The Committee appreciated performance and working of the university.

It was also discussed during the meeting that vice chancellor of the university shall coordinate and discuss about the requirements with two members of the Committee namely, Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Ali Khan with regard to its budgetary requirements as well as establishment of its campus at various places.

Report of the Sub-Committee was presented before the Committee.

It was observed by the Committee that seven bills were referred to the Sub-Committee as ToRs.

The convener of the Sub-Committee through report has submitted its recommendations that all these bills shall be considered by the main committee, and the said committee may be dissolved. The Committee approved recommendation of the Sub-Committee and dissolved the same.

The Committee constituted new Sub-Committee under rule 224 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 under the convenership of Sadaqat Ali Khan with ToR, to look and evaluate the working and performance of the federal universities.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Umar Aslam Khan, Nafeesa Inaytullah Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Ghazala Saifi, Asma Qadeer, Tashfeen Safdar, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Ch Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Uzma Riaz, Amjad Ali Khan (through video link) and Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Professional Training, the National Heritage and Culture attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Federal Education Professional Training, the Higher Education Commission, the VC AIOU along with their staff, attended the meeting.

