Parliamentarians meet CM Buzdar to resolve area issues

LAHORE: National Assembly Members Zain Qureshi and Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MPAs namely Fateh Khaliq, Ch. Bilal Asghar, Col (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Asif Majeed and Mian Muhammad Farukh Mumtaz Maneka met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss their constituency-related problems as well as the strategy for upcoming Senate election.

The CM assured to resolve the problems being faced by the people adding that he continues to visit different far-flung areas to know about public problems. "I am the custodian of rights of every backward area of the province and will fight for the development and prosperity of all such areas," he added.

The solution of different problems relating to health, education and irrigation sectors is part of government priorities and the problems relating to the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage are also being solved, the CM added.

Buzdar maintained that opposition parties alliance would not succeed as it was based on mutual distrust adding that PDM would go to ruin soon. "The PDM is facing internal strife from the day first and there is a lack of trust among the leadership," he added. Meanwhile, the PDM is also trying to evade long march like the previous threat of resignations, concluded the CM.

The parliamentarians thanked the CM for announcing development package for the uplift of backward areas of south Punjab