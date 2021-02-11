Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Thursday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Friday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochsitan and upper parts. Light snowfall occured in skardu. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -09, Gupis -06, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar, Ziarat, Anantnag -04, kalam and Bagrote -03.