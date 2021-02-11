Islamic Banking & Finance: Sindh HEC, IBA start 1-month online course

KARACHI: The Sindh HEC in collaboration with Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA Karachi) has started one-month online course for the concerned faculty of public and private sector Universities of Sindh to provide intensive understanding of Islamic Banking and Finance concepts, background and related Shari’ah principles governing Islamic Finance. The course aims at developing an understanding of the modes of Islamic Finance and how they are applicable in modern day financial system.

The course, enriched with case studies and practical exercises, focuses on providing a rich learning experience to the participants that will equip them with the basic level of knowledge of Islamic Banking and Finance.

The course has successfully started on 9th February. More than 60 participants from public and private sector universities have joined the sessions. The course comprised of 10 sessions of 3 hours each. It will end on 11th March 2021.—PR

