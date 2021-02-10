Pakistan
Dry weather forecast
- Minimum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Ziarat -05, kalam, Anantnag -04 and Parachinar -03.
10 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While very cold weather in expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.
Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours however continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.
Minimum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Ziarat -05, kalam, Anantnag -04 and Parachinar -03.
Anyone 65 and above can register for COVID-19 vaccine from next week: Asad Umar
Dry weather forecast
Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers
All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC
Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran
Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers
Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected
One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting
North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts
Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed
Read more stories
Comments