Dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather in expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours however continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Ziarat -05, kalam, Anantnag -04 and Parachinar -03.