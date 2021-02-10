ANL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
BYCO 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
DGKC 116.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
FFL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
HUBC 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
PPL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.01%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
PTC 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
SILK 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 122.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.98%)
UNITY 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (30.71%)
BR100 4,977 Decreased By ▼ -9.58 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,626 Decreased By ▼ -124.68 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,534 Decreased By ▼ -141.06 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,427 Decreased By ▼ -60.06 (-0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Peru gives first Covid vaccines, Argentina approves Indian jab

  • Argentina has also approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, having already received 820,000 doses.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

LIMA: Peru on Tuesday began its coronavirus immunization program just two days after receiving 300,000 vaccine doses from state-owned Chinese company Sinopharm.

The country has been hard hit by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping Latin America.

It has recorded around 1.2 million cases and more than 42,000 deaths from Covid-19 among its population of 33 million.

Hospitals are overrun with almost 13,800 Covid patients while they have also reported a lack of oxygen to treat those with breathing problems.

Health care workers at several hospitals in the capital Lima were the first to receive the vaccine on Tuesday morning.

Armed forces airplanes left the capital to take vaccines to the worst hit regions of the country, such as the jungle area of Huanuco, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Lima.

Peru will receive another 700,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine on Sunday. It has agreed to purchase 38 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and another 20 million of the Pfizer/BioNTech one.

Other deals have been made to purchase 14 million AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines and 13.2 million Covax jabs.

Authorities have yet to announce when immunization of the wider population will begin, but the country plans to vaccinate 26 million people.

The government of President Francisco Sagasti has received harsh criticism over the delays in unrolling an immunization program compared to neighbors Chile and Bolivia.

Sagasti himself was vaccinated Tuesday evening at a Lima hospital.

"Don't be afraid of the vaccine," he said, adding that he hoped all "Peruvians are vaccinated this year."

Meanwhile, Argentina announced it has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.

The Covishield vaccine is essentially the same as the British developed AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine that previously received approval in late December.

Argentina has also approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, having already received 820,000 doses.

It began its immunization program on December 29 and has so far only used the Sputnik V vaccine.

Argentina has recorded just under two million cases and over 49,000 deaths from Covid-19 among its 44 million population.

In neighboring Chile, the ministry of health reported Tuesday that it had vaccinated more than one million people against the coronavirus, six days after launching a mass-vaccination campaign for the elderly.

Coronavirus AstraZeneca argentina Sinopharm vaccinated immunization program Chile

Peru gives first Covid vaccines, Argentina approves Indian jab

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters