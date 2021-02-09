Pakistan
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country
- Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar -04 and Bagrote -03.
09 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy weather with light rain/ light snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Wednesday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.
Past 24 Hour Weather Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.
Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar -04 and Bagrote -03.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
Read more stories
Comments