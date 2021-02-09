Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Tuesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy weather with light rain/ light snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Wednesday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar -04 and Bagrote -03.