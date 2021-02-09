ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Myanmar's second biggest city: witness

  • The witness declined to be named for fear of her safety.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

YANGON: Police fired tear gas on Tuesday to disperse protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, according to a witness.

"The police fired tear gas only at demonstrators who were holding (National League for Democracy) flags," a witness at the scene told AFP, referring to the party headed by deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The witness declined to be named for fear of her safety.

