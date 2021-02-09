World
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Myanmar's second biggest city: witness
- The witness declined to be named for fear of her safety.
09 Feb 2021
YANGON: Police fired tear gas on Tuesday to disperse protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, according to a witness.
"The police fired tear gas only at demonstrators who were holding (National League for Democracy) flags," a witness at the scene told AFP, referring to the party headed by deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The witness declined to be named for fear of her safety.
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Myanmar's second biggest city: witness
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment
Read more stories
Comments