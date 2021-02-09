ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 102.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.01%)
HUBC 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
JSCL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.91%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
PRL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.35%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (3.43%)
UNITY 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.67%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By ▲ 19.52 (0.39%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By ▲ 178.62 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,783 Increased By ▲ 61.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 38.42 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

  • “We have raised more than $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. We decided that now was the right opportunity to make strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets,” the company announced in a blog post.
Ali Ahmed 09 Feb 2021

Reddit, the social news aggregation platform that has become the talk of the town since GameStop stock market saga has raised over $250 million in Series E funding.

“We have raised more than $250 million in Series E funding from existing and new investors. We decided that now was the right opportunity to make strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets,” the company announced in a blog post.

Just two weeks ago, Reddit foud itself in the center of a social media hyped trading hysteria, with GameStop and other companies including cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and headphone maker Koss have seen wild gyrations in their stocks as amateur investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum acted in concert to bid up stocks that some U.S. funds had bet against.

The rally catapulted GameStop shares to as high as $483 on Jan. 28 from around $20 a couple of weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Reddit informed that with the latest dose of investment, the company will hire more employees.

“We are also readying to double the number of Reddit employees this year; it’s surprising not only for the pace of growth but also that such a relatively lean team has been behind one of the most visited websites in the world. We are confident in our mission to provide community and belonging to everyone and are well-positioned for the growth we have planned,” it said.

Talking about its financial side, Reddit said that it has come a long way in recent years to focus more on the needs of the hundreds of thousands of communities that make up Reddit and on creating feature-rich, safe, engaging, spaces for meaningful conversations for our 50+ million daily users.

“Advertisers have responded favorably to our efforts and the authenticity of community on Reddit, with direct advertising revenue increasing 90 percent in the last quarter, year-over-year,” it informed.

stocks Reddit funding GameStop series e funding

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters