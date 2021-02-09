ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Industrial zones: ‘Rs1.3bn approved for rehabilitation of infrastructure’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam ...
APP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 1.30 billion for rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial zones which was badly affected due to the recent rains.

Talking to media here, he said that despite limited financial resources, work was underway on 90 development schemes in industrial zones. Improving the infrastructure in the industrial zones was essential for industrial development in the province, he added.

He said it was a fact that over-staff recruitment in the SITE department became a big issue while timely payment of salaries had also a problem. However, he said, now the salaries were being paid on time in the site department, he noted.

Dharejo urged the factory owners to cooperate with the provincial government, saying, they should not allow encroachments in their respective zones and help the government in development works. He said Sindh government was serious about resolving the legitimate concerns of industrialists. He said that new industrial zones were being set up for the eradication of unemployment and poverty and development of industries. It was hoped that the establishment of new industrial zones would bring about a positive change.

