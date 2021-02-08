Pakistan
Cold, dry weather likely in most parts
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While cloudy weather with light rain/ light snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.
A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist for next 24 to 36 hours.
Minimum temperature’s recorded in (°C): Leh -10, Astore, Gupis -07, Skardu, Anantnag -06 and Bagrote -04.
