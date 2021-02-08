Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

BEIJING: China's government officials met representatives from US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc in response to growing reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and over-the-air (OTA) software update failure.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a social media post on Monday that its officials along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation had met Tesla "recently", without giving a date.

The regulators urged Tesla to operate according to China laws and protect customer rights.

Tesla is building Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in its Shanghai factory. It sold 15,484 China-made vehicles in January.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares move lower after the announcement, now down around 0.5% in pre-market hours.