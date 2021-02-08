PM Khan directs economic team to reduce taxes on imported edible items

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to accord special emphasis to reduce the burden of indirect taxes on the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad on Monday, he noted that the indirect taxes burden the poor segments of the society the most.

As per details, the Prime Minister also directed the economic team to furnish recommendations to bring down taxes on the imported edible items so that relief could be provided to the people especially to the low income and middle class.

Imran Khan said protecting the interest of the common man is the foremost priority of the government. He said the poor people have been affected due to the difficult economic situation, hence, providing them every possible relief is our priority.

The meeting discussed various proposals to provide targeted subsidy to the disadvantaged segments of the society under Ehsaas program.