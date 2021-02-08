Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 12000 on Monday after the country reported 59 fatalities.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 12,026 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 since it first emerged last year in Pakistan. During the past 24 hours, Sindh reported the highest number of deaths at 34.

Moreover, the total number of cases detected in the country jumped to 555,511 after 1,037 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The country conducted 32,149 tests in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 31,983, with the positivity ratio at 3.2%.

So far, Sindh has reported 251,047, Punjab 160,935 cases, Balochistan 18,869 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 68,531. Islamabad has confirmed 41,994, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,916 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 9,219 cases.

1,260 people also recovered from COVID-19 in pat 24 hours. 511,502 people have so recovered across the country. Meanwhile, Pakistan has begun its coronavirus vaccination campaign which aims to vaccinate over one million healthcare workers in the first phase.