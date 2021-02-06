Cold, dry weather expected in country's most parts

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Saturday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Sunday

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. However, fog is likely to prevail in few areas of northeastern Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C):Leh -12, Astore -09,Gupis -08, Ziarat -07,Kalam -06, Kalat,Skardu,-05, Bagrote, Rawalakot, Quetta, Gilgit and Malam Jabba -04.