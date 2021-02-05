Markets
Numbers of GameStop shares shorted dips further -- S3 Partners
- As of Thursday's close, 25.4 million shares were shorted versus 25.86 million a day earlier.
- As of Friday morning, GameStop shorts were down $8.73 billion in realized and unrealized losses so far in 2021.
05 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: The number of GameStop shares being shorted continued to decline modestly, according to the latest data from analytics firm S3 Partners, as the stock fueled by retail traders fell sharply in price.
As of Thursday's close, 25.4 million shares were shorted versus 25.86 million a day earlier, according to S3. GameStop short interest, a measure of stock price and the number of shares shorted, stood at $1.36 billion.
As of Friday morning, GameStop shorts were down $8.73 billion in realized and unrealized losses so far in 2021, according to S3. GameStop shares were rebounding in price on Friday, but were still down some 77% for the week.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Numbers of GameStop shares shorted dips further -- S3 Partners
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments