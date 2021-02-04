ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Norway's Aker BP eyes foreign oil assets, CEO says

  • "Brazil is interesting. It's a highly prolific region," Hersvik said, but added he had not yet found assets that would justify an investment there.
  • "We have looked at that divestment campaign, and decided not to participate," he said of the two Albacora fields.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

OSLO: Norway's Aker BP could expand its oil and gas business to other countries if it comes across competitive opportunities abroad, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Any move to invest outside its native Norway would be a change of strategy for Aker BP, which was founded in 2016 through the combination BP's Norwegian unit with oil and gas assets controlled by Aker.

Among the locations the company has looked at is Brazil, where one of its sister firms, engineering company Aker Solutions, has done business for years, Aker BP Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in an interview.

"Brazil is interesting. It's a highly prolific region," Hersvik said, but added he had not yet found assets that would justify an investment there.

State-controlled Brazilian operator Petrobras, which is seeking to pay off debt and sharpen its focus, last year put up for sale the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields with a combined daily output of about 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

"We have looked at that divestment campaign, and decided not to participate," he said of the two Albacora fields.

Aker BP already plans a big expansion in Norway, with a dozen projects due to come on stream in the next several years and with a package of tax incentives introduced by the country's parliament to boost activity.

"Any entry outside of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), but also mergers and acquisition activity on the NCS need to make sense in that context," Hersvik said.

Aker BP, which last year pumped 210,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) plans to raise its production in Norway by 70% to more than 350,000 boepd in 2028, it announced earlier on Thursday.

Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke owns 40% of Aker BP's shares via his Aker investment firm, while Britain's BP holds a 30% stake.

Aker BP's shares traded 2.3% lower for the day at 1312 GMT, underperforming an average 0.3% drop in European oil and gas stocks.

BP Petrobras oil and gas business

Norway's Aker BP eyes foreign oil assets, CEO says

COAS Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison to address officers security situation

CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters