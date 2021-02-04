ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
JI Chief deplores silence of Int’l community on Indian atrocities in IIOK

  • He said Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition of sub- continent.
APP 04 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq has strongly deplored the silence of International Human Rights Organization on atrocities of Indian Army in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and urged the government of Pakistan to impose diplomatic emergency over the issue.

He said Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition of sub- continent, adding Pakistan nation would continue supporting Kashmiri brethren’s struggle for freedom till their last breath.

In his social media message, he said the government of Pakistan should have to appoint a permanent Deputy Foreign Minister with sole responsibility to pursue the Kashmir issue on all diplomatic fronts besides fighting the Kashmir case at international forums more vigorously and actively.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement, he said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would surely bear fruit and one day Kashmir people would get their right to self-determination.

He said that JI has organized a National Kashmir Conference in Islamabad to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris and inform the world that all Pakistanis indiscriminate of their political, religious and other affiliations are united on one agenda that plebiscite is the only resolution to Kashmir dispute.

He said JI would carry out solidarity rallies across the country on February 5 while a main rally would be carried out on State Bank Chowk, Mall Road Lahore to be led by him on the day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

