JI Chief deplores silence of Int’l community on Indian atrocities in IIOK

PESHAWAR: Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq has strongly deplored the silence of International Human Rights Organization on atrocities of Indian Army in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) and urged the government of Pakistan to impose diplomatic emergency over the issue.

He said Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition of sub- continent, adding Pakistan nation would continue supporting Kashmiri brethren’s struggle for freedom till their last breath.

In his social media message, he said the government of Pakistan should have to appoint a permanent Deputy Foreign Minister with sole responsibility to pursue the Kashmir issue on all diplomatic fronts besides fighting the Kashmir case at international forums more vigorously and actively.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement, he said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would surely bear fruit and one day Kashmir people would get their right to self-determination.

He said that JI has organized a National Kashmir Conference in Islamabad to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris and inform the world that all Pakistanis indiscriminate of their political, religious and other affiliations are united on one agenda that plebiscite is the only resolution to Kashmir dispute.

He said JI would carry out solidarity rallies across the country on February 5 while a main rally would be carried out on State Bank Chowk, Mall Road Lahore to be led by him on the day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.