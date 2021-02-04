Pakistan’s exports to Japan decrease 10.66pc in 1st half

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Japan witnessed a decrease of 10.66 percent during the first half of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Japan were recorded at $89.022 million during July-December (2020-21) against exports of $99.646 million during July-December (2019-20), showing negative growth of 10.66 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Japan during December 2020 also decreased by 4.72 percent, from $15.532 million last year to $14.798 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Japan also witnessed declined of 19.10 percent during December 2020 when compared to the exports of $18.293 million in November 2020.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 4.75 percent in first half, from $12.392 billion to $11.803 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Japan into the country during the period under review were recorded at $549.307 million against $596.522 million last year, showing decline of 7.91 percent in (July-December) 2020-21.

On year-to-year basis, the imports from Japan during December 2020 however, witnessed increase of 64.56 percent, from $85.553 million last year to $140.791 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Japan also increased by 28.12 percent during December 2020 when compared to the import of $109.890 million in November 2020, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the country witnessed increase of 4.83 percent, from $22.136 billion to $23.207 billion, according to the data.